Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after buying an additional 287,239 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 169,857 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.92.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.