Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average is $156.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

