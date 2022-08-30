Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 2.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $42,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $63,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of WCN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.75.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.