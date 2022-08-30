Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $16.46

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $76,916.18 and $3.79 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $16.46 or 0.00082972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008620 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001786 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.