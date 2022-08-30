VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.
VTEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.08.
VTEX Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE VTEX opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. VTEX has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $26.91.
About VTEX
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
