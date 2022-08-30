VITE Achieves Market Cap of $12.92 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $863,024.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VITE has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00075254 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 514,950,032 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.