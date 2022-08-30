Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 188.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $16,496,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 254,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Visa by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Visa by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $201.17. 101,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.23.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.