Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.57. 107,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,388. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.23.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

