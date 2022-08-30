Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

