Viberate (VIB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.88 Million

Viberate (VIB) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Viberate has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $3.88 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085173 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.