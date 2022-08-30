VIBE Trading Down 18.2% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $709,151.00 and $438.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00080053 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

