Viacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,323.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 214.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $3,323.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00274441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001066 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

