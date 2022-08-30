Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $745.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

