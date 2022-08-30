Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.68.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VZ opened at $43.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.