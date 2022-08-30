VELA Investment Management LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,677. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.78. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

