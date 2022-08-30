VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.5 %

Exelon stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. 122,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

