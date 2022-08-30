VELA Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

VELA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4,381.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,037,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of SWX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

