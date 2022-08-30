VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,969. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

