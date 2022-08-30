VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,419 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. 13,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $81.45.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

