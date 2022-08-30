VELA Investment Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 1.8% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,571. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

