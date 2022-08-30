VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 4,477 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy accounts for 1.3% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 461,103 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. 20,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,370. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.63. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,430. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

