VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 334 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.6% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $697.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,060. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $684.80 and its 200-day moving average is $668.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

