Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

