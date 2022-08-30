Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,952. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

