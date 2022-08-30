Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Trimmed by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.04. 21,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

