VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

