Value Liquidity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $910,913.00 (VALUE)

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. Value Liquidity has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $910,913.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00082048 BTC.

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity (CRYPTO:VALUE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

