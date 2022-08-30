Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

NYSE VHI opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. Valhi has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 22.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

