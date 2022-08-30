UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UTStarcom Trading Up 3.8 %

UTSI stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

