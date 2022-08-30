Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on September 23rd

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UEM opened at GBX 220.48 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.82 million and a P/E ratio of 672.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.52 ($2.75).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £5,492.52 ($6,636.68).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

