UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.12

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 2934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

USER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

