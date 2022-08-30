USDJ (USDJ) Market Capitalization Tops $14.83 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $4.64 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00839446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

