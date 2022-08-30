UREEQA (URQA) Market Capitalization Reaches $634,647.97

UREEQA (URQA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $634,647.97 and $44.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

