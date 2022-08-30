UREEQA (URQA) Market Capitalization Reaches $634,647.97

UREEQA (URQA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $634,647.97 and $44.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829727 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About UREEQA
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
Buying and Selling UREEQA
