Upfire (UPR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $487,246.70

Upfire (UPR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Upfire coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfire has a total market capitalization of $487,246.70 and $23,494.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfire has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Upfire Profile
Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.
Buying and Selling Upfire
