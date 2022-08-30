Upfire (UPR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $487,246.70

Upfire (UPR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Upfire coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfire has a total market capitalization of $487,246.70 and $23,494.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfire has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

