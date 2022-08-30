Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Update

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 31st total of 6,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. 559,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,414 shares of company stock valued at $920,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.