United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Up 0.3%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.39 and last traded at $57.27. 73,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 71,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund during the second quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund during the second quarter worth $129,000.

