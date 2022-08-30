United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in United Rentals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in United Rentals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals Price Performance

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $301.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.