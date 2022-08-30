United Maritime Capital LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Maritime Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.23. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $381.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

