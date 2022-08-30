United Maritime Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

United Maritime Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.2% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 149,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

