United Maritime Capital LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

United Maritime Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,131,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 59,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

PBR stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 1,593,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,731,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

