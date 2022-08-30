Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,954,200 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 1,550,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 574.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNPRF shares. Citigroup cut Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Uniper from €5.50 ($5.61) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.22.

UNPRF stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. Uniper has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

