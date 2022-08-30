Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $242.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $235.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $232.41 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.95. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

