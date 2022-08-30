Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $5.83 on Tuesday, reaching $226.58. The company had a trading volume of 51,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.98 and a 200-day moving average of $233.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.