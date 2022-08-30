Umbrella Network (UMB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $72,600.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $971,120.73 and approximately $72,600.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

