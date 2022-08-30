Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $478.70.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $417.62 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
