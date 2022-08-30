Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $478.70.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $417.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.99. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

