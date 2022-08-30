UBS Group Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $16.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s current price.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

AEO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. 4,098,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,143. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

