Ubex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $244,374.91 and $13.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

