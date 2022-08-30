U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,008,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,638,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 331,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,168,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,508. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.