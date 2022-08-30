Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 11,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $380,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $657,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 638,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,049. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.21.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

